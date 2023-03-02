Watch: Virat Kohli stunned as ball explodes off surface with sharp turn, reacts in shock after dispatching it for four

The pitch for the third Test in Indore received significant criticism for being too spinner friendly; 14 wickets fell on Day 1 of the Test with India being bowled out on 109, losing seven wickets in the first session. There had been 4 degrees of average turn in the opening session of the day and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden stated it felt like a third day wicket. On Day 2, Australia were also bowled out on 197 as they lost the remaining six wickets within 41 runs.

In their second innings, hosts India, too, lost their opening two wickets early with Shubman Gill (5) and Rohit Sharma (12) departing in quick succession. With Nathan Lyon taking both wickets, Australia captain Steve Smith persisted with spinners and during the 19th over of the innings, Virat Kohli was rather taken aback by significant turn and bounce off Matthew Kuhnemann's delivery. While the ball did go for a boundary, it was hardly intended as Kohli could barely get the bat in line.

He found a thick top-edge that travelled over the slips; he had initially angled the bat to cut the delivery.

Earlier, after a rather quiet first hour where only 30 runs were scored in 16 overs without any wicket, India bowled Australia out 197 as the visitors lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs after starting the day at 156 for four.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav took three wickets each to script India's fightback after a forgettable opening day when the hosts were all out for 109. Considering the conditions, however, Australia did well to take a crucial 88-run first innings lead.

India are leading the four-match Test series 2-0 and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts need one more win to secure a berth in the World Test Championship final, that takes place between June 7-11 at the Oval.

