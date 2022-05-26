Watch: Virat Kohli sits in shock as Kolkata policeman turns 'John Cena' to escort fan who tried to meet Ex-RCB captain

Virat Kohli could not believe his eyes when he saw a Kolkata policeman lifting a fan, who had breached the security to enter the playing area, on his shoulders and carrying him off the field. Fans breaching security and running into the playing area to meet their idols are nothing new on the cricket field but what transpired during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Eliminator match at the Eden Gardens was a bit different simply because of the way the fan was taken off the field.

It transpired it the last over of the match Dushmantha Chameera had hit a six off Harshal Patel to keep LSG in the contest. They needed 16 off 3 balls and there was a slight delay because a fan had entered the playing area and tried to reach Kohli. The former India and RCB captain was standing at long-on.

In a video posted by a fan present at the stadium, Kohli was seen alerting the security personnel when a Kolkata policeman in white uniform came and lifted the fan on his shoulder like a WWE wrestler and carried him outside the playing area.

Kohli sat in disbelief when he saw the policeman carrying the fan on his shoulders. The prolific right-hander was seen breaking into laughter.

Watch Video: Kolkata policeman carries fan on his shoulder who tried to meet Virat Kohli during LSG vs RCB IPL match

“Witnessed this madness. Kolkata police becomes John Cena,” commented a fan on the video.

Play resumed soon after and Harshal Patel held his nerves, not allowing LSG to score the remaining runs as RCB won the match by 14 runs.

RCB will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans' opposition for Sunday's final courtesy Rajat Patidar's 54-ball-112 not out which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, RCB literally knocked the stuffing out of LSG attack, piling an imposing 207 for 4 in 20 overs.

For LSG, the only saving grace was Mohsin Khan's superb figures of 1 for 25.

In reply, KL Rahul's 78 off 59 balls didn't make much of an impact save beefing his individual run-tally as LSG finished on 193 for 6 after 20 overs.

If Patidar's hundred set it up nicely for RCB, no words of praise will be enough for the brilliant Harshal Patel (4-0-25-1), whose 18th over full of wide yorkers and off-cutter variations decisively tilted the match in his team's favour.

