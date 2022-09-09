Watch: Virat Kohli tells Bhuvneshwar 'abhi cricket baaki hai' after record T20I century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli produced an incredible display of hard-hitting as he ended a long wait for a century in international cricket. Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries during the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan, as India registered a massive 101-run victory in the game. Kohli smashed his maiden T20I century and also reached a much-awaited 71st international ton, equalling Australia's batting great Ricky Ponting for the feat.

Kohli made an impressive international return in the Asia Cup after over a month-long break from the game following an extended patch of poor form. The 33-year-old batter scored half-centuries in the continental tournament before eventually breaching the three-figure mark on Thursday, and remains the highest run-scorer in the edition after the end of India's campaign.

Following his unbeaten innings, Kohli was received with a thunderous applause from his India teammates as they stood in line to greet the star batter near the dugout. As the former Indian captain reached Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he shook his hand and said, “Abhi hai cricket baaki!” The video from the moment has since gone on social media.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli's golden ‘abhi cricket baaki hai’ comment to Bhuvneshwar Kumar after scoring T20I century against Afghanistan

Kohli had opened the innings for India alongside stand-in skipper KL Rahul after the side opted to rest Rohit Sharma in the game. The duo forged a strong 119-run stand for the opening wicket, during which Kohli reached his half-century in 32 deliveries.

Following a quick couple of wickets, Kohli readjusted the pace of his innings before taking on the offensive approach in the final few overs, eventually reaching his century with a six in the 19th over of the Indian innings.

The batter's century helped India reach 212/2 – the highest total in Asia Cup so far, before Bhuvneshwar took a five-wicket haul, helping the side restrict Afghanistan to 111/8 in 20 overs. Both sides had already been eliminated from the tournament after facing defeats in their first two matches of the Super 4.

