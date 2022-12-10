Watch: Virat Kohli utters three words to Ishan Kishan as he celebrates 44th ODI century against Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan was not the only batter to have reached the triple-figure mark on Saturday, While the youngster scored a blazing 210 off 131 balls, smashing the fastest ever double ton ODI history, former Indian captain Virat Kohli had his own moment of brilliance when he notched up his 44th century in the format. After hitting the run that led him to his first ton in ODIs in three years, Kohli was seen uttering a few words to Ishan Ishan in a video that went viral after India's innings against Bangladesh in the third match of the series in Chattogram. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd ODI)

Three months back, Kohli had ended his century drought across formats, with a record 122* against Afghanistan in a T20I match in Asia Cup. On Saturday, Kohli got the monkey off his back in the ODIs, when he scored 113 off 91 balls. It was his first century in the format in 1214 days and after 25 innings. The last of his ton came in 2019, during India's West Indies tour after the ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'I could have scored 300': Ishan Kishan's audacious statement after record-smashing double century

The knock helped him go past Australia great Ricky Ponting to take the second spot among most international centuries, now standing only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli also stands just five centuries behind the former India batter in ODI cricket.

Kohli reached the mark with a six over fine-leg fence against Ebadot Hossain. He immediately raised his bat and helmet to soak in the appreciation from the crowd before being spotted uttering three words to batter Ishan Kishan, who immediately walked towards Kohli to congratulate him.

Ishan and Kohli put on a 290-run stand for the second wicket - the seventh highest partnership in ODI history - as India revived from the early departure of opener Shikhar Dhawan. India eventually finished with 409 for eight, their fourth-highest ODI score, the highest-ever total against Bangladesh by any team, and the sixth 400-plus total for the team in the format.

After Ishan's departure in the 36th over, India lost quick wickets including stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who was dismissed for just eight runs, and Kohli in the space of three balls, but Washington Sundar's cameo knock of 37 runs led the visitors past 400.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON