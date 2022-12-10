India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan come in for Rohit Sharma at top?
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Catch the Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) 3rd ODI along with Live Score:
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Team India will look to secure their solitary win in the three-match series, having already lost the previous two against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The hosts, on the other hand, would be aiming for an astonishing feat, which is a series whitewash, having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. For India it will be interesting to see if they opt for Ishan Kishan at top in the absence of Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper had hurt his thumb in the previous encounter and will not be playing the final ODI. Follow India vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 10, 2022 10:19 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mehidy Hasan - Man of the moment
In a series, which saw the return of heavyweights such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, it has been Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraj, who has been dictating the proceedings. The Bangladesh lower order batter is leading the batting charts and has also chipped in well with the bowl.
Dec 10, 2022 10:00 AM IST
IND vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODIL What's ailing India?
The Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid combination has not got the expected results till now. The approach of the top-order was the biggest concern in T20Is. In ODIs, it seems, lack of clarity is the problem. The team management has to take call on Shikhar Dhawan. He still is one of India's top run-scorers in ODIs but does he score quickly enough? If yes then can the middle-order play accordingly? The bowling too lacks ideas whenever there is a big partnership. They could not break the last wicket stand in the first ODI and then Bangladesh off the hook with a mammoth seventh wicket stand in the 2nd ODI.
Dec 10, 2022 09:49 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Who have been ruled out and why
Deepak Chahar and Rohit Sharma are the two players, who have been ruled out. Kuldeep Yadav is the latest addition.
Chahar had pulled a hamstring in the previous encounter and could only bowl three overs, while Rohit injured his thumb.
Dec 10, 2022 09:42 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: IND updated squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav
Dec 10, 2022 09:39 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: What has happened so far
Bangladesh have shown great recovery in the series and have secured win from a difficult situation in both the matches.
The first ODI saw Mehidy Hasan, score an unbeaten 38 off 39 balls, to drag Bangladesh from 136/9 and helped them chase down the 187-run target.
The second encounter, which was also played in Dhaka, saw Mehidy Hasan score a ton as Bangladesh recovered from 69/6 to pile a stiff 271 on the board. In response, India fell short by five runs.
Dec 10, 2022 09:36 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh. The match is being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and will start at 11:30 am IST. The toss for the same will take place at 11:00 am IST.