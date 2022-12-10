Kohli breaks ODI century drought after 1214 days, leaves behind Ponting to inch closer to Sachin in spectacular list

After breaking the long-standing century drought in international cricket three months back, former India captain Virat Kohli got the monkey off his back in the ODIs as he smashed hi very first century in 50-over format in 25 innings, stretched across 1214 days. Kohli ended his wait in ODIs with a century against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI match of the series on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd ODI)

Kohli's century came shortly after Ishan Kishan's blazing and record-smashing knock of 210 runs which made the youngster the fourth India batter to score a double century and the fastest every batter to 200 in an ODI innings. The second-wicket pair stitched a phenomenal 290-run stand for lift India after the early departure of opener Shikhar Dhawan for just 3 off 8.

Lacing 11 boundaries in 85 balls, Kohli reached his first ODI ton in over three years. His last notched up the triple-figure mark in 2019, when India had toured West Indies after the ODI World Cup.

It was his 44th ODI ton and 72nd across formats as he leaves behind the legendary Ricky Ponting to take the second spot in the spectacular list of most international tons, inching closer to India great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli now stands five centuries behind Sachin's world record tally in ODIs and 28 behind in international cricket.

En route to the knock, Kohli also completed 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh, becoming the second player to amass the run tally in the country after Australia's Shane Watson. He now has 1000-plus runs in three different nations outside home - Australia and England being the other two.

Talking about the match, India are aiming to pull back a consolation win in the third ODI after losing the first two matches this week to hand Bangladesh a series win.

