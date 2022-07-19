Watch: Washington Sundar picks a wicket off just 2nd ball in dream Lancashire debut

Washington Sundar has got off to a flier on his County Championship debut. The India all-rounder, who is playing for Lancashire in his first match in England's first class tournament, ended up dismissing New Zealand batter Will Young, who is captaining Northamptonshire, off just the second ball of his first over.

Sundar sent the ball just short of a length and Young looked to cut it. He ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper right behind him. The County Championship marks the beginning of Sundar's return to regular cricket after an injury layoff. Sundar had earlier sat down with Lancashire's YouTube channel for an interview and revealed an interesting connection he shares with the historic Manchester-based team.

“I remember myself playing Playstation with Lancashire team against most of the domestic games over here," said Sundar. "I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace, and obviously he could come down at six or seven and will tonk some huge sixes."

Apart from Flintoff, Sundar also shared his excitement of meeting England legend James Anderson. "James Anderson too. He is a legend, and he could swing the ball both ways. Very excited to see him and meet him over here if possible see him bowl over here and how he goes about his own things." Both Flintoff and Anderson shone for Lancashire during their illustrious careers for England, and current white-ball captain Jos Buttler also represents this county.

When asked what he is looking forward to the most in his time with the club, Sundar replied: "Definitely the stadium. Old Trafford has the vibe and the energy. It is so fascinating. And obviously, the kind of history and the name Lancashire have built for themselves in the last few decades has been so so great.”

