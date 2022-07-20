Watch: Washington Sundar takes five-wicket haul on debut in County Championship

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has made a flying start to his return from injury and to his stint in England's County Championship. He had earlier taken a wicket off just the second ball of his first over and has now followed that up by becoming the seventh Lancashire player to take five wickets on debut.

Washington ended the Northamptonshire innings with figures of 5/76 in 22 overs. He had first dismissed the opposition captain and New Zealand batter Will Young. He then went on to dismiss Rob Keogh, Ryan Rickelton, Lewis McManus and Tom Taylor to complete his fifer. Northamptonshire were all out for 235 but Sundar may just have his batting skills tested now as Lancashire lost five wickets for just 76 runs in 35 overs.

ALSO READ | Watch: Full highlights of Cheteshwar Pujara's 5th century in 10 innings for Sussex this County Championship season

Sundar has been out injured since the midway point of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Sundar then went did his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, alongwith fast bowlers Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan. He thus missed India's five-match T20I series against South Africa and their recently concluded tour of England as well. He is also not part of the squad for their upcoming limited overs tour of the West Indies.

The 22-year-old had earlier sat down with Lancashire's YouTube channel for an interview and revealed an interesting connection he shares with the historic Manchester-based team.

“I remember myself playing Playstation with Lancashire team against most of the domestic games over here," said Sundar. "I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace, and obviously he could come down at six or seven and will tonk some huge sixes."

Apart from Flintoff, Sundar also shared his excitement of meeting England legend James Anderson. "James Anderson too. He is a legend, and he could swing the ball both ways. Very excited to see him and meet him over here if possible see him bowl over here and how he goes about his own things." Both Flintoff and Anderson shone for Lancashire during their illustrious careers for England, and current white-ball captain Jos Buttler also represents this county.

