Watch: 'We've seen Rohit do that, Virat shows he can do it too' - Gavaskar's epic remark on Kohli's six vs Boult

Virat Kohli once again displayed his mastery in successfully navigating a challenging run chase, as India clinched a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the World Cup. This win marked India's first triumph against the Black Caps in an ICC event in two decades. Mohammed Shami was the hero with the ball, delivering a sensational 5-wicket haul, effectively limiting New Zealand to a total of 273 all out, despite a valiant 130 off 127 balls by Daryl Mitchell.

Virat Kohli smashes a brilliant six against Trent Boult(Hotstar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli, with a composed innings of 95 runs from 104 balls, guided India's chase flawlessly, forming crucial 50-run partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27), and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out). As India approached a convincing win, Kohli sought to attain his 49th ODI century, a record-equalling achievement. To the dismay of the enthusiastic crowd at the HPCA stadium, he was caught deep in the pursuit of this milestone.

However, Kohli made sure he put his best effort to reach a 49th ODI century that would've taken him level with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record. In fact, as India closed in on a win, Kohli – in a manner similar to India's previous match against Bangladesh – switched gears and resorted to aggressive hitting. In the 47th over of the innings, Kohli smashed a brilliant six over deep midwicket that left the commentators – Sunil Gavaskar, in particular – stunned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'What a shot. What a shot. We have seen Rohit Sharma play pull off the front foot, and now Kohli is showing that he can do that as well. This shot went like a rocket. That is massive," Gavaskar, who was on air when Kohli smashed the six, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The six took Kohli to 88 and a four off the same over sent him into the 90s. However, on 95, in a bid to reach his century – as well as India's win – with a six, Kohli was caught at the same area in the next over, as Matt Henry dismissed him.

Ravindra Jadeja, however, finished the job for India off the last ball of the same over with a four.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON