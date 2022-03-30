WATCH: Wicketkeeping legend Kumar Sangakkara gets Sanju Samson busy in nets, see what happens next

After ending their campaign on a bitter note last year, Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a commanding start in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs in their first clash, with skipper Sanju Samson scoring a superb half-century in the contest on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the contest, the captain was seen taking some wicketkeeping lessons from Kumar Sangakkara, who is the director of cricket at RR.

The video of the moment was shared by the franchise on social media, in which Sangakkara can be seen assisting Samson, and also looked happy with the Indian's efforts.

Rajasthan Royals' batting will revolve around their skipper Sanju Samson, who despite being one of the most talented batters, has failed to live up to his reputation. Every season we see the wicketkeeper-batter play one or two match-defining knocks but fails to carry forward the momentum. If Royals want to win their second IPL title, he would have to go the extra mile.

He, however, made a superb start to the campaign, scoring 55 off 27 balls, which featured four boundaries and two maximums.

Riding on his effort, Rajasthan piled 210/6 in their 20 overs after they were invited to bat first. In response, SRH could only 149/7, with Prasidh Krishna headlining the RR bowling attack. The pacer picked two wickets in his four overs and conceded just 16 runs.

Meanwhile, if Samson can carry forward this performance in the upcoming matches it could also help him cement a place in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.