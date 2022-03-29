IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson breaks Shane Watson's long-standing record with blistering knock vs SRH

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson broke former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson's long-standing IPL record for the Rajasthan-based franchise on Tuesday in their opening match of IPL 2022 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Samson, who slammed a 25-ball fifty broke Watson's record for most sixes for the Royals.

Samson, who started this match with 105 sixes to his name, hit five maximums in a stunning display of timing and precision to go past the Australian stalwart, who had 109 sixes to his name while representing the Royals.

Samson, who has been a part of the RR setup since 2013, has 110 sixes to his name currently.

Watson represented the Royals till 2015 and hit 109 sixes in 74 matches. Samson, on the other hand, has so far played 94 matches.

Samson and Watson are the only two cricketers to have hit more than a 100 sixes for the Royals in the IPL.

The third on the list is England's Jos Buttler, who has 67 sixes to his name so far in 42 matches.

Coming in to bat at No.3 Samson showed no wasted no time to get going. He was particularly severe against off-spinner Washington, hitting him for three towering sixes.

Just when Samson was looking set for something big, his blazing innings was cut short by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Samson was dismissed for 55 off just 27 balls scoring at a strike rate in excess of 200.

This was also the third straight edition of the IPL in which Samson hit a 50-plus score in his first match of the tournament. Last year, he had started off his IPL campaign with a superlative century.