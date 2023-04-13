Watch: Wriddhiman Saha does an MS Dhoni with sensational review, forces Hardik to opt for DRS despite clear protests

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha displayed brilliant presence of mind behind the stumps, as his insistence at taking the review helped the side dismiss dangerous-looking Jitesh Sharma during the game against Punjab Kings on Thursday night. After Saha took the catch following a faint edge off Jitesh's bat, the umpire remained unmoved and even the bowler Mohit Sharma and captain Hardik Pandya seemed disinterested in the review.

Saha urges Hardik to take the review(IPL)

Pandya even gestured that he didn't seem to hear anything off the bat, but Saha continued to press the captain for getting the delivery reviewed. In the end, Pandya gestured for the DRS and eventually, Saha was proven right.

Watch as Saha kept insisting for the review despite protests from fellow teammates:

Jitesh Sharma, alongside Bhanuka Rajapaksa, had been steering the PBKS towards a revival after the side lost its first three wickets within 55 runs. The side's captain Shikhar Dhawan failed to make a mark in the game as he was dismissed for 8; his fellow opening partner Prabhsimran Singh fell in only the second delivery of the match, as Mohammed Shami struck early.

Matthew Short played a quickfire 36-run knock off just 22 deliveries, as Rashid Khan castled him in the seventh over of the game.

Earlier, Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl against PBKS in Mohali. The star all-rounder made a return to the XI after missing the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders due to seeming illness. Rashid Khan had led the side in the game as KKR produced an emphatic comeback, chasing down 29 runs in the final over as Rinku Singh smashed five-successive sixes off the final five balls against Yash Dayal.

Dayal was benched for the game against Punjab Kings, as Mohit Sharma made his debut for the franchise. The Titans are currently fourth in the IPL 2023 table with two wins in three games; PBKS, meanwhile, are sixth with four points as well.

