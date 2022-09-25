Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal sent off from field by captain Ajinkya Rahane for disciplinary issues in Duleep Trophy final

The fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final between West and South Zone saw controversy erupting during the first session, when West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane sent youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal away from the field due to disciplinary issues. Jaiswal had been warned by the umpires on separate occasions over his sledging towards the West Zone batters, particularly T Ravi Teja, who also had a verbal argument with Jaiswal in between an over.

During the 50th over of the innings, Jaiswal and Ravi Teja engaged in a heated argument and it appeared the former had also let out a few expletives. Rahane quickly ran to calm the situation, with umpires also intervening.

While Rahane took the youngster with him and tried to calm him down, Jaiswal's continued sledging eventually forced the West Zone skipper to send him away from the field. Yashasvi, displeased with his captain's decision, kept murmuring in his breath as he left the field.

Watch:

Yashasvi was eventually called back to the field in the 65th over of the innings.

Earlier, the 20-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a brilliant double century in the second innings of the match, scoring 263 off 323 balls to put the West Zone in driving seat in the Duleep Trophy final. His knock steered the side to a strong score of 585/4, with the South Zone needing to chase a 529-run target to lift the trophy.

Prolific run-scorer Sarfaraz Khan recorded a fine, unbeaten century (127 off 178 balls) to continue West's charge after the double centurion Jaiswal was dismissed.

Rahane, meanwhile, had an indifferent outing in the final as he recorded scores of 8 and 15 across the two innings. Also featuring in this match is Shreyas Iyer, who is also included as one of the standbys for the upcoming T20 World Cup; Iyer scored 71 in the second innings of the game.

