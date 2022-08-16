Watch: Yuvraj Singh hits monstrous sixes ahead of surprise return; curious Brian Lara reacts 'What's coming up?'

India's legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh is once again ready to entertain the fans with his monstrous sixes. The 40-year-old all-rounder hit the nets and shared a video of the same on social media. The southpaw was seen hitting huge sixes without any discomfort during the practice session, and he also dropped hints of taking part in an upcoming tournament.

Despite quitting the sport for a long time now, Yuvraj looked very settled in the middle and played shots all around the park. "Didn’t do too bad, did I? Super excited for what’s coming up!" he wrote in the caption.

The video drew attention from many ex-cricketers, with a curious Brian Lara asking “What's coming up?” in the comment section. Harbhajan Singh too left a message for his former teammate, while Shikhar Dhawan wrote “Class is permanent.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha, who played with Yuvraj in the inaugural edition of Legends Cricket League, asked “Paji practice started?”

However, Yuvraj is not part of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket, which gets underway next month. The opening encounter will be played between Indian Maharajas and World Giants at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on September 17.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will lead the Maharajas, while Eoin Morgan, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, will captain the Giants. The contest is a special tribute to India's 75 years of Independence.

Squads

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk).

