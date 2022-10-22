Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Zimbabwe fans on cloud nine after team qualifies for Super 12 at T20 World Cup

Published on Oct 22, 2022 07:57 AM IST

Zimbabwe defeated Scotland by five wickets to qualify for the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup,(twitter/@CricCrazyJohns)
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe got the better of Scotland by five wickets to storm into the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup. With a half-century by captain Craig Ervine and quickfire 40 off 23 balls by batter Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe chased down the target of 133 in 18.3 overs. Raza was awarded player of the match for his brilliant knock. Scotland opener George Munsey was the highest scorer for his team as he scored 54 runs off 51 balls.

The emphatic win sent Zimbabwe fans into a frenzy. They excitedly celebrated their team's superb performance in the marquee tournament. A video of the fans celebrating the memorable win went viral on social media and the same was tweeted by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Watch Video: Zimbabwe fans celebrate as they reach T20 World Cup Super 12 stage

In the match, Zimbabwe bowlers bowled superbly and contained the Scots at 132/6 in 20 overs. Pacers Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara scalped two wickets each. During Zimbabwe's chase, Scotland bowlers gave an early scare with two wickets in two overs but the partnership between Ervine and Raza bailed them out of trouble. By the time, Ervine was dismissed, Zimbabwe were already on the threshold of victory. Lower order batters Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl finished things off to help Zimbabwe surpass the target after initial hiccups.

Zimbabwe finished their campaign in the group stage with two wins in three matches and also topped their group B. They will now compete against India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Netherlands in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Sri Lanka and Netherlands had qualified for the Super 12 from group A. While Ireland had entered the Super 12 from group B.

Zimbabwe will play their first match in the Super 12 stage against South Africa on October 24, Monday at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

HT Sports Desk

