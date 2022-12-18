‘We always talk about Dhoni…Shreyas Iyer also has the same class': Ex-India star's massive praise after 1st Test vs BAN

Shreyas Iyer has continued his good form with the bat into the Test series against Bangladesh. In the concluded first Test on Saturday, he scored 86 runs in India's first innings as the team scored 404/10. Team India then won the match by 188 runs. Eariler, Iyer had finished as the fifth highest run-scorer, getting 109 runs at an average of 36.33 in the three-match One-Day International(ODI) series against Bangladesh.

Due to the presence of seniors in Team India, Iyer has been in and out of the playing XI in both Tests and ODIs on several occasions. His latest exploits in all formats for the Men in Blue, has attracted the attention of former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif who was all praise for the 28-year-old while reviewing the first Test match on Sony Sports. Kaif drew a comparison with legendary MS Dhoni while highlighting Iyer's capabilities.

"We always talk about Dhoni that he doesn't look good but scores runs and wins matches. Shreyas Iyer also has the same class, he knows how to make runs. There is a weakness, gets out while playing the pull shot but despite that, he has a good record in 2022," Kaif said.

"He is in good form and scoring in every match. It is a big thing to score in the first innings. India got the big lead because of his innings. He plays good drives and uses his feet as well, he is a complete batter," he added.

Talking on Iyer's apparent discomfort in playing the short ball, the former India star said "He(Shreyas Iyer) has issues against the bouncer but every batter has some or other weakness. It will remain throughout his life, he will have to deal with it always, but what he has done is praiseworthy."

Meanwhile, Team India's win over Bangladesh in the first Test has given them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The victory has also propelled India to get the second spot in the standings for qualification to World Test Championship(WTC) 2021-23.

