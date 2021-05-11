'We are already not playing against India': Latif says Pakistan shouldn't be 'afraid to match up' against stronger teams

The Pakistan cricket team continued to dominate Zimbabwe in cricket. After stunning Pakistan in the first T20 internationally, Zimbabwe hasn't been able to turn up in the remaining matches. They have been thoroughly outplayed by Pakistan in the recently-concluded Test series.

Pakistan registered a comfortable 2-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe with the matches ending in three days. Former captain Rashid Latif did not mince his words when talking about the series as said that the Pakistan cricket team should play Test matches against stronger teams.

"What is the purpose of such a series? It is good that Pakistan has got to play Test matches but in future the PCB must look at scheduling matches against stronger teams. We must not be afraid to match up against them," Latif said.

The former wicket-keeper batsman felt that instead of going to Zimbabwe for a Test series, Pakistan would have been better off asking South Africa to schedule one Test against them.

He also felt that Pakistan needed to play Tests against teams like New Zealand, England, South Africa and Australia.

"When we face England, Australia and New Zealand, increase the Test matches because people want to see those two teams play. Don't worry about winning and losing matches. We are already not playing against India and there are only five or six other teams that we should play," he said.

Former captain Ramiz Raja termed Pakistan's comfortable 2-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe as a poor advertisement for Test cricket and advised the African nation to just focus on playing white ball cricket.

"It's sad to see Zimbabwe's current state because they were a very competitive team back in the day. Their team in the 1992 World Cup had three or four world-class players who could take the game away from you if proper planning was not done," Raja said.

"There has been a gradual deterioration in their system and structure along with corruption in cricket board. This performance is a reflection of this deterioration over the past 15-20 years. I hope they do well in the future but for now, they should not play Test cricket and concentrate only on white-ball cricket," he added.

"Such one-sided matches are a joke and it will force fans to watch other sports, instead," Raja said on his Youtube channel.

"Some people are of the opinion that when a weak team plays a strong one, you need to focus on what you learn from it rather than the outcome of the match.

"You learn from the stronger team's process and the way it adapts to the changing situation of a game. But I don't think Zimbabwe learned anything from this series because they were continuously dominated by Pakistan,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)

