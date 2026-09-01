‘We are hiring’: PCB shares LinkedIn post in search of Pakistan’s next fielding coach

In an unusual measure, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday was compelled to turn to LinkedIn to announce that it is in search of a new fielding coach for the men’s team across formats. The post came less than a week after PCB formally opened the search for a new fielding coach following the departure of Shane McDermott, who left the position vacant last month.

PCB is looking for a new fielding coach

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking an experienced and skilled Fielding Coach to join the Pakistan Men’s National Cricket Team. The Fielding Coach will play a crucial role in developing and enhancing the fielding skills of Pakistan National Team Players,” the post read. It instantly went viral on social media, with the recruitment post drawing attention because such a public appeal from the cricket board of one of the world's top teams is unusual.

PCB also listed clear experience requirements for the fielding coach vacancy. Candidates must hold at least a Level II cricket coaching qualification and have a minimum of five years’ experience in a similar role, having previously worked with elite cricketers, national teams, franchise sides or international teams.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What qualifications and experience does PCB require for the new fielding coach? The PCB requires candidates to have at least a Level II cricket coaching qualification and a minimum of five years’ experience in a similar role, specifically with elite cricketers, national teams, or international teams. Why is the PCB seeking a new fielding coach for the Pakistan men's cricket team? The PCB is seeking a new fielding coach due to concerns over the deteriorating standard of Pakistan’s fielding in international cricket, which has faced increasing scrutiny. How will the new fielding coach impact the Pakistan National Team's performance? The new fielding coach will play a crucial role in developing and enhancing fielding skills, as well as incorporating game analysis and player development techniques into the team’s training.

{{^usCountry}} This is particularly important for PCB given the deteriorating standard of Pakistan’s fielding in international cricket, which has come under increasing scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is particularly important for PCB given the deteriorating standard of Pakistan’s fielding in international cricket, which has come under increasing scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

PCB also stressed that the role would go beyond routine fielding drills. Candidates will be expected to have a strong grasp of “game analysis, and player development”. The advertisement also calls for experience in monitoring and evaluating systems and processes currently used at the international level to develop modern fielding techniques.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The last date for applying is September 9 through PCB’s website.

McDermott vacated the position in July after spending almost a year with the Pakistan men’s team. He was appointed in July 2025.

McDermott, who is currently in Australia, was expected to be part of the support staff for the Asian Games in September. Neither McDermott nor PCB revealed the reason for his resignation, with the decision reportedly coming as a surprise.