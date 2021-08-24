‘We built a strong total & beat ENG by an innings’: Tendulkar shares his ‘best memory’ of India’s win at Headingley

Team India is in Leeds and gearing up for the third Test against England which begins on Wednesday at Headingley. The visitors are currently leading the series 1-0 and would look to carry the momentum forward in the next encounter. Ahead of the third Test, former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled India’s famous win against England at this venue in 2002. He feels the victory was one of the most special moments of his cricketing career.

India had batted first and posted a mammoth 628-run total in their first innings, after losing 8 wickets. The trio of Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar scored centuries and then the hosts were asked to follow on. Ultimately, England suffered a defeat by an innings and 46 runs.

“The only Test match that I played (at Headingley) was in 2002. I got a hundred. There was some kind of attachment. It was a tough track but we built a strong total and beat England by an innings defeat. So big victory for us. That is my best memory actually. To beat England on that ground meant a lot to me,” Tendulkar said in his latest YouTube video.

Sachin also spoke about his County stint with Yorkshire in the year 1992. He was the first non-Yorkshireman to play professional cricket for the team in over 120 years.

“In 1992, I played at Headingley as a pro for Yorkshire and those were a memorable few months. After that I played a couple of one day matches but not a Test match. Yes, Headingley as a venue was always going to be special for me because I knew everyone there,” he added.