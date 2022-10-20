'We can offer BCCI what Asia can't': Iceland Cricket's tweet burns the internet amid India vs Pakistan war of words

With Jay Shah recently stating that Asia Cup 2023 will be moved from Pakistan to a neutral venue, it has started a chain of events which are not really good for the spirit of cricket. After Jay Shah's statement, PCB also went on to threaten that they would pull out of the 2023 World Cup, which is to be held in India. Now it looks like the Icelandic Cricket Association has decided to play the mediator role and has offered to host the Asia Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Iceland Cricket stated, "Needless to say, our offer last month to host a neutral Test series between Pakistan and India fell on deaf ears, despite offering some unique rules & fan focused opportunities."

Also Read | ‘Bullets fired. Pakistan shouldn’t play vs India in T20 World Cup on October 23': Younis, Kamran slam Jay Shah

"We are happy to bestow the same offer for the Asia Cup. The Arctic can offer @bcci what Asia cannot", it further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In what was obviously a hilarious joke from the association, some fans didn't respond to it well. One user wrote, "Do you actually think it is possible to play in Asia and next day travel to Iceland to play another match ? We are talking about tournaments not just bilateral series".

"Does Iceland have a cricket team, or this handle was created just to tweet on cricket. I never saw any Iceland match on tv", another stated.

"@icelandcricket do you have cricket ground at Reykjavik ? The world most beautiful country hosting Ind vs Pak cant be better then this. However this will not happen. But I wish Iceland cricket grow stronger", another fan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Known for their social media presence, Iceland Cricket also recently trolled ECB, who offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, they stated, "We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24 hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too."

Currently both India and Pakistan are in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup. They will face each other in their opener on October 23, in Melbourne.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON