'We could have got 10 or 20 more runs': RR captain Sanju Samson after 7-wicket loss to SRH

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson on Monday admitted that his side were short by 10-20 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the Indian Premier League 2021 match in Dubai. Samson scored 82 runs for RR after winning the toss and electing to bat, but they were unable to capitalise in the final overs, and could only score 164/6 in 20 overs.

The wicket improved in the second half of the day, and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw debutant Jason Roy scoring 60 runs in 42 balls to set up the win for his team.

SRH finished off the chase in 18.3 overs, winning the match by 7 wickets with skipper Kane Williamson scoring an unbeaten 51 runs in 41 balls.

“I think it was a decent score. The wicket was a bit sticky, they were bowling well. We could have got 10-20 runs more,” Samson said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the match.

“On a sticky wicket once you get a start you need to keep on going. I wanted to keep going after the powerplay but we kept losing wickets, so I wanted to stick on and have a partnership,” he added.

“We wanted to put on a respectable total to fight back. But we got what we had targetted after the timeout. We need to work on bowling and batting. We need to be at our best every ball and execute well. We needed to lift our standards,” he signed off.

