'Positive signs for Indian cricket': Ajay Jadeja lauds Sanju Samson after he scores 82 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hammered another half century in Indian Premier League 2021, his second of the season on Monday. Samson, after winning the toss, elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, and went on to smash 82 runs in 57 balls. His innings comprised of 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Samson came on to bat after opener Evin Lewis was dismissed by SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 2nd over of the match, and he continued to bat on as wickets fell on other end. He helped SRH to take control before he was dismissed on the final over by Siddarth Kaul.

Samson's innings helped RR to post 164/5 in 20 overs. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja spoke on Samson's consistent performances, and said that it is a good sign for Indian cricket.

“There is a big change in Sanju Samson, a positive one, they have started taking time to start his innings, which is necessary. Every player who is consistent, they usually take a bit of time to settle down,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

“For heavy hitters like Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, it becomes hard to be consistent. He has slowed down his pace a bit, for sure. But his method is correct,” he added.

“It will help in the long run. When he gets used to scoring runs, it becomes a habit. He will take his time, settle down, and then score big runs. These are good signs for Sanju Samson, and Team India,” he signed off.

