Team India would be favourites in the World T20 that takes place later this year. India would be playing at home after the T20 World in Australia, which was supposed to take place in 2020, was postponed due to the novel coronavirus. The tournament will kickstart in October.

India have a lot of established names in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are some of the names in the team who would shoulder the responsibility of powering the hosts to the title.

However, there is one area that VVS Laxman thinks India have fewer options. Laxman has said that he doesn't see anyone apart from Hardik Pandya who can play the finisher's role during the tournament.

“As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, the balance of the squad is very very important. There are two areas where India really requires firepower. Number one is the finisher. We depend overly on Hardik Pandya. Apart from Hardik Pandya, I don’t see anyone else who can play that finisher’s role,” said Laxman during Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Hardik Pandya celebrates after winning a match for India.(REUTERS)





“Yes, there is KL Rahul, he is getting an opportunity but in T20s it is more top of the order. So, will they draft in Rishabh Pant who is a left-hand batsman and can play the big shots and finish off the innings well with Hardik Pandya,” the 46-year-old added.

Laxman had earlier lauded Shubman Gill for his display with the bat. He said that the young batsman from Punjab is going to be the ‘most-talked-about cricketer’ in coming days.

“I think he will be the most-talked-about cricketer, not only in Test match cricket but in all three formats. The reason I say that is he didn’t get it easy. I felt the kind of talent and the performances he has shown in various levels whether it’s in the IPL, whether it’s India A or first-class cricket for Punjab, I think he has been very consistent. I think he waited patiently for his opportunity while some of his colleagues got ahead of him,” VVS Laxman told Sports Today.