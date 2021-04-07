Home / Cricket / 'We didn't particularly get along that well': Shane Watson reveals how he 'broke the ice' with Chris Gayle at RCB
cricket

'We didn't particularly get along that well': Shane Watson reveals how he 'broke the ice' with Chris Gayle at RCB

Shane Watson reveals how joining IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore helped him and Chris Gayle 'bury the hatchet' after not getting along well for years.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Shane Watson (second to left) with his teammates at RCB in 2016.(Shane Watson/Instagram)

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has had plenty of run-ins with several rivals during his playing career, but one of the most awkward relations he's shared was with West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

Watson, speaking on the Grade Cricket Podcast was asked if he ever had a tiff with Harbhajan Singh, given the veteran India spinner's history with Australia and its players. The former all-rounder said that while Harbhajan never troubled him in any form, he did, however, share a strenuous relation with Gayle.

"The awkward part was with Chris Gayle. He came into the cricket academy when I was there at 19 and I always enjoyed the way he played and we always got well when we played against each other. But then things sort of shifted when we kept playing against each other a lot more and then we didn’t particularly get along that well," Watson said on the podcast.

"I had a run in with him. It was during a Test match at Perth where he got under my skin and then I swear I had a go at him. I carried on after getting him out and then he sort of fueled the fire in the media saying he expected that behaviour and all that stuff. So yeah, didn’t particularly get along at all."

Watson then went on to reveal how joining IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore helped the two bury the hatchet and bond well. Watson joined RCB ahead of IPL 2017, going on to represent the team for a couple of seasons, and while he didn't have the best for runs for them, scoring 150 runs from 24 matches, he did make a teammate out of Gayle.

"We were playing at separate teams in the PSL as well," Watson said. "The IPL auction was on and it came out that I got singled to RCB and he was playing there. I thought it’s going to be awkward. I thought we might butt heads in the field. So I just had to break the ice. I saw him down by the pool the next day and from then on, it’s actually really good."

