IPL 2021: 'The emphasis normally is on AB and Kohli,' Vettori suggests the 'best way to utilise' Glenn Maxwell at RCB

This year, the already start-studded batting line-up of Royal Challengers Bangalore has been bolstered even further with the addition of Glenn Maxwell. The big-hitting Australian all-rounder, who endured a forgettable season last year, scoring just around 108 runs from 13 matches for Punjab Kings, has found a new home, and in the presence of mega stars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is expected to play the big role in RCB's campaign in IPL 2021.

Daniel Vettori, who in the past has been involved with RCB believes that with most of the focus being on Kohli and de Villiers can actually work in Maxwell's favour, allowing him to finally have a season expected of him.

Also Read | 'Very disappointing, hasn't succeeded in IPL': Gambhir on RCB's ₹14.25 Cr buy

"The emphasis normally is on AB and Kohli, and Maxwell in a way can fly under the radar. Hopefully that lack of pressure will allow him to have an IPL that everyone expects him to most years," Vettori told ESPNCricinfo.

Maxwell, who has a huge reputation in the IPL, last fired in real terms back in 2017, scoring 310 runs from 14 matches. In 2018, he scored 169 runs from 12 matches before skipping IPL 2019 due to keep himself fresh ahead of the World Cup. 2020 was Maxwell's worst season in terms of numbers, with the batsman failing to hit even a single six in the tournament.

Also Read | 'He said I will get better with experience': Natarajan recalls Dhoni's advice

Getting the best out of Maxwell can be challenging but Vettori feels the batsman can flourish if shared leadership role. Over the years, Kohli and de Villiers have been the go-to men for RCB in terms of showing the way forward and the former New Zealand captain reckons that if Maxwell can rub shoulder with the duo in taking certain responsibilities of the team, the all-rounder will surely benefit.

"Where he's been successful, particularly at Melbourne Stars, he's been engaged, he's been captain and he's been the senior player. He's been given a lot of responsibility and I think that's where teams tend to get the best out of him. Even though de Villiers and Kohli are the focal points, if they can spread that leadership across him, I think that will be the best way to utilise him," Vettori added.

RCB play the IPL 2021 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.