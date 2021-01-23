IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / We don't fear losing: Bharat Arun
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
cricket

We don't fear losing: Bharat Arun

  • Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
READ FULL STORY
By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:31 AM IST

From the first Test in Adelaide to the fourth in Brisbane, not one Indian bowler featured in all the matches of the recent 2-1 series triumph in Australia. A string of injuries meant the bowling arsenal always had a fresh face.

Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.

Shepherding this rotating cast of bowlers through injuries and debuts was India bowling coach Bharat Arun.

“We have been planning this for the last three years. We needed excellent bench strength. At the international level, you need a pool of bowlers so that everybody stays fresh. This tour will give them (the debutants) necessary confidence,” Arun said in a virtual media interaction on Friday.

After the remarkable performances from rookie bowlers like Mohammed Siraj on the tour, the idea of who makes the cut as “first-choice” for the pace unit may change. India’s next assignment is a four-Test series against England at home starting February. Later in the year they will travel to England for a five-match series.

“They will all be rotated and we will make sure that the best XI is in the park on a given day,” Arun said. “It’s a very healthy trend, an embarrassment of riches. (Mohammed) Shami, Umesh (Yadav), Ishant (Sharma) have a lot of cricket in them. But for us to rotate bowlers, it’s important that each one is fit and raring to go, to be able to bowl 140 kmph. This tour has taken a lot out of these boys due to the spate of injuries. But now, when we have seven fast bowlers willing to play for the country, especially with the number of Tests that are lined up, that will be extremely handy.”

Five bowlers

This is Arun’s second stint with the Indian team as bowling coach; since 2017, he has been one of the architects of India going with a five-bowler attack, a big change from a team that’s usually more comfortable playing an extra batsman. The final match at Brisbane, arguably India’s greatest Test win, is a case in point—even with the entire first-choice bowling attack out with injuries, India went with a five-bowler attack by elevating two net bowlers—Washinton Sundar and T Natarajan—into the team and handed them their debuts.

“We decided to go with five bowlers three years ago,” Arun said. “On most occasions abroad, we play five bowlers because to bowl out a team abroad with just four bowlers is a lot to ask for. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have been extremely firm to use five bowlers. Sometimes, you may lose matches but guiding principle of his team is ‘be fearless’. We don’t fear losing. Sport is about failures. How you bounce back makes you a better sportsperson.

“Even during the last Test match (in Brisbane) we thought of playing an extra batsman but then we thought that it will be a negative move and all of us backed the idea that five bowlers will work for us,” he added. “Also, the way Washington Sundar was batting in the nets, we knew he is a good left-handed option.

A plan for the Aussies

In 2014, Arun first joined the team when Shastri was appointed the Team Director for eight months. Since the last three years, the former Tamil Nadu cricketer has played a more regular role. In this period, India reached the 2019 World Cup semi-finals and also won their maiden Test series in Australia in 2018-19.

“As a head coach, Ravi has been outstanding. He gives you the freedom to express yourself. We have our arguments, we have our showdowns. We totally disagree on things but at the end of the day when we decide on something, we stick to it,” Arun said.

It was during one such session in July that the duo hatched a masterful plan to clamp down on the Australian batting, a plan that was put to great use during the tour.

“He (Shastri) called me and said we need to take the offside out of the Australians. We felt that most of the runs that Smith and Labuschagne scored were from cuts, pulls and on the offside. We took a cue from the New Zealand attack. When they bowled to Smith, they just attacked his bodyline and he felt very uncomfortable,” Arun said. “We decided that we will attack more on the straighter lines and have an on-side field. It becomes very difficult for the batsman to consistently clear the on-side field. When we discussed it with Virat, he bought the theory. We used the same thing in Adelaide and then Ajinkya (Rahane) was magnificent from Melbourne.”

Having a large pool of bowlers for the full tour helped the rookies settle, said Arun.

“After the ODI series, most of the bowlers were due to return but Ravi insisted otherwise. That meant the new guys had enough hours of game in them. Everyone including Kartik Tyagi (a 20-year-old with one first-class experience) was given equal attention. Everyday guys like Sundar used to have half hour batting sessions. The result of that was evident in the last game,” Arun said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia india vs australia 2020 bowling coach bharat arun
app
Close
e-paper
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and coach Ravi Shastri prepare for their T20 international cricket match against Australia at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'Shastri said if players' families not allowed, we are not going to Australia'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Sridhar said the Indian team management was informed about their family members not being allowed to travel to Australia with them 48 hours before their journey from Dubai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun with Jasprit Bumrah(Getty Images)
cricket

We don't fear losing: Bharat Arun

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Four bowlers made debuts against a line-up that boasted the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, (AP)
cricket

'Virat Kohli messaged around 12:30 am the night we were bowled out for 36'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The India fielding coach said Kohli had messaged him around 12:30 after India suffered a humiliating loss in Adelaide to discuss the plans for the next Test in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri picks the 'find of the Australia tour' among Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
cricket

No one learns algebra in Class I: Saha on Pant's wicket-keeping skills

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Saha, who is considered India's number one Test wicketkeeper, said that he does not believe that Pant's heroic show in Australia would close the door for him in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
cricket

I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," said Swann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Tamim, Mehidy star as Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd ODI to seal series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 50 to help the side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies was bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs. It was Bangladesh's third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
Greg Chappell.(Reuters)
cricket

'Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots'

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:40 AM IST
In the last Test in Brisbane, India were playing a highly inexperienced bowling attack with T Natarajan, Washington Sundar making their debuts while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini played their first match in Sydney and Shardul Thakur had only played a single Test match before Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun(Getty Images)
India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun(Getty Images)
cricket

'We don't fear losing': Bharat Arun

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:46 PM IST
That the visitors still emerged as the better side is the strongest possible proof that India’s bowling reserve is exceptionally talented and deep. Shepherding this rotating cast of bowlers through injuries and debuts was India bowling coach Bharat Arun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
Australia's David Warner, right, and opening partner Marcus Harris (AP)
cricket

'You're an absolute legend': Warner's heartfelt message for India youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:55 PM IST
David Warner, who led T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad side in IPL 2020, termed the Tamil Nadu youngster ‘an absolute legend’ after he earned praise with his bowling in Australia
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
cricket

India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:07 PM IST
A circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
It was actually a well thought out plan against Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne derived more than five months before the Test series began. The mastermind behind it? India head coach Ravi Shastri, who had called bowling coach Bharat Arun in July to discuss the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
cricket

Ton-up Mathews shows the way for smarter Sri Lanka in 2nd Test vs England

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Sri Lanka were much more cautious this time on a dry wicket that will crumble quickly under the hot sun and make chasing anything substantial in the fourth innings perilous for the tourists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP