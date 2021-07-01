‘We gave our best shot but it didn’t happen’: Ashwin says he was ‘numb’ after losing WTC Final to NZ

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the heartbreaking experience of losing the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand in Southampton. The Kane Williamson led-side thumped Virat Kohli’s India and won the game by 8 wickets to become the world champions.

Ashwin, who had picked up 4 wickets in the match, said it was hard to digest the defeat in the all-important face-off. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, the veteran off-spinner admitted that things didn’t go India’s way despite giving their best shot.

“I felt it have been a great moment to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final for those playing the Test format and ones who missed the World Cup last year. Certain things didn’t go our way. I thought the 6th day would be of no use, but it was useful, and we got a result,” Ashwin said in his YouTube video.

“New Zealand were well-deserved winners. They were in the game throughout, constantly swinging the ball. The rub of the green didn’t go our way. England is not an easy place to travel and take wickets or score runs instantly. We had a month’s break after the IPL and didn’t play any games. Not giving excuses, we gave our best shot but it didn’t happen, and it was disappointing,” he added.

Ashwin further revealed that he was ‘numb’ after losing the match to the Black Caps, hoping that the Indian team can win some other ICC tournament.

“I was numb after the game, wondering what had happened. Even on the last day, I believed we were in the match. The lbw of Kane Williamson, ball tracker showed the ball was missing. It was unexpected. Match got over and it was upsetting. Obviously, fans are disappointed and rightly so. A billion Indians were looking forward to some good news after the lockdown and such stuff. But it did not happen. Fingers crossed. Just hoping we can win some other ICC tournament,” Ashwin said.