'We generally don't associate Arjun with...': Karthik's noteworthy remark after Tendulkar's son's record on Ranji debut

Like father, like son. Arjun Tendulkar hogged the limelight on a day when Team India played Bangladesh in the 1st Test by smashing a sublime century on his first-class debut. The Mumbaikar, who plays for Goa, emulated his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar by registering a stunning century while making his first-class debut on Day 2 of the Group C Ranji Trophy encounter against Rajasthan on Wednesday.

One of the most incredible batters in the history of the game, former India captain, Tendulkar, had slammed his maiden ton against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium. Thirty-four years after the Master Blaster slammed an unbeaten ton, his son Arjun repeated the same heroics by notching up a century in Goa. Tendulkar's son had joined Goa after parting ways with the Mumbai side in the lead-up to the new season.

Speaking to Cricbuzz amid the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik made some interesting observations about Tendulkar's son Arjun. "I have seen Arjun quite a bit you know. He is more of a left-arm medium pacer who can bat a bit, but he definitely had credentials with the bat. You could see that he can hit a ball, but getting a hundred I think is quite special. Kudos to him, many more to team, we generally don't associate Arjun Tendulkar with the bat but it is good knowing that he has worked hard on his batting," Karthik said.

Karthik also credited Arjun for taking a 'big gamble' by leaving Mumbai in search of better opportunities on the domestic circuit. Arjun, who was roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) for the Indian Premier League (IPL), is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league. Arjun bagged 10 wickets for Goa in seven matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. "I have seen him in England when he used to practice with the younger boys there, he had the potential to obviously do well. Credit to him, moving states, taking that big gamble and then taking in the opportunity with both hands," Karthik added.

