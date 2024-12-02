Mumbai [India], : Skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday reflected on Mumbai Indians' picks from the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2025 mega-auction and said that they have found the "right mix" of players. "We have found the right mix": Skipper Hardik reflects on MI's picks from IPL 2025 mega-auction

In a video shared on the MI's official social media handle, Hardik Pandya said that auction dynamics are always tricky since a franchise has to create a whole team.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

"The auction dynamics are always tricky. You know when you are watching it live, it is very exciting and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player but sometimes you just lose. It's very important to not be very so emotional and in the end, we have to create a whole team," Pandya was quoted in a release from MI media team.

Hardik was in close contact with the coaching staff about the players he wanted and felt that the team had the perfect mix of youth and experience.

"I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking. We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh. So I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases," he added.

The 31-year-old also had a personal message for the new young talent in the team, having himself been in that boat when he was scouted by Mumbai Indians

"My message, to all the young guns, who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen. They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country. All you have to do is show up, train, work hard and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish," he further added.

As leader, Hardik wanted to make the new players feel welcome and valued, saying, "There are new faces who are going to come from new franchises. As Mumbai Indians, we're going to make sure that they feel at home and that they belong here."

MI IPL 2025 Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult , Naman Dhir , Robin Minz , Karn Sharma , Ryan Rickelton , Deepak Chahar , Allah Ghazanfar , Will Jacks , Ashwani Kumar , Mitchell Santner , Reece Topley , Krishnan Shrijith , Raj Angad Bawa , Satyanarayana Raju , Bevon Jacobs , Arjun Tendulkar , Lizaad Williams , Vignesh Puthur .

