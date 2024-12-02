Menu Explore
"We have found the right mix": Skipper Hardik reflects on MI's picks from IPL 2025 mega-auction

ANI |
Dec 02, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday reflected on Mumbai Indians' (MI) picks from the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction and said that they have found the "right mix" of players.

Mumbai [India], : Skipper Hardik Pandya on Monday reflected on Mumbai Indians' picks from the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2025 mega-auction and said that they have found the "right mix" of players.

In a video shared on the MI's official social media handle, Hardik Pandya said that auction dynamics are always tricky since a franchise has to create a whole team.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

"The auction dynamics are always tricky. You know when you are watching it live, it is very exciting and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player but sometimes you just lose. It's very important to not be very so emotional and in the end, we have to create a whole team," Pandya was quoted in a release from MI media team.

https://x.com/mipaltan/status/1863488771540570335

Hardik was in close contact with the coaching staff about the players he wanted and felt that the team had the perfect mix of youth and experience.

"I was in touch with the table as well, exactly who we are going for and I think we came out pretty well from the auction and how the team is looking. We have found the right mix, which is experienced players, like Boulty is back, Deepak Chahar, who has been around, and at the same time, young guns like Will Jacks, Robin Minz and Rickelton, who are fresh. So I think we have done pretty well. We have covered all the bases," he added.

The 31-year-old also had a personal message for the new young talent in the team, having himself been in that boat when he was scouted by Mumbai Indians

"My message, to all the young guns, who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen. They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country. All you have to do is show up, train, work hard and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish," he further added.

As leader, Hardik wanted to make the new players feel welcome and valued, saying, "There are new faces who are going to come from new franchises. As Mumbai Indians, we're going to make sure that they feel at home and that they belong here."

MI IPL 2025 Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult , Naman Dhir , Robin Minz , Karn Sharma , Ryan Rickelton , Deepak Chahar , Allah Ghazanfar , Will Jacks , Ashwani Kumar , Mitchell Santner , Reece Topley , Krishnan Shrijith , Raj Angad Bawa , Satyanarayana Raju , Bevon Jacobs , Arjun Tendulkar , Lizaad Williams , Vignesh Puthur .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
