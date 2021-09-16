'We have had some wonderful partnerships together': Suresh Raina ranks Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as captains

Suresh Raina has played his cricket under three different captains at three different phases of his career. Raina made his debut under Rahul Dravid in the year 2005, blossomed into one of India's amazing match-winners under MS Dhoni and played his last under Virat Kohli. The former India batsman, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, was asked to rank the three captains, and Raina was pretty clear where to place Dravid, Dhoni and Kohli in his top three.

"I have played a lot with Mahi bhai, as a batsman, as a player, as a leader too. When I was starting and the team was being built, I played under Rahul bhai. So, for me, it would be Dhoni, Dravid and Kohli. Virat and I… we have had some wonderful partnerships together and he has made quite a few records. So, I would say MS, Rahul Bhai and Cheeku (Virat)," Raina told RJ Raunak on the show '13 Jawaab Nahi'.

ALSO READ | 'If you are a batsman-captain, your first role is to make runs': Karim says IPL stalwart needs 'improvement in batting'

The amazing camaraderie that Raina and Dhoni share is nothing new. The two started their India careers at almost the same time – in a gap of five months – and developed into two ferocious batsmen for India in years to come. Raina became the first India batsman till date to score a century in all three formats, and a World Cup winner in 2011 under Dhoni's captaincy.

The two took their association to the Indian Premier League as well, where Raina and Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings, where they lifted three titles. In between, when CSK was banned for a couple of seasons, the two parted ways, with Dhoni captaining Rising Pune Supergiant and Raina being with Gujarat Lions – both of whom are defunct teams now – but reunited to play for CSK in 2018 and completed a third title win. The two even announced their retirement on the same day – August 15, 2020.