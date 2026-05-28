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'We have never seen such demand': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 03 enters Dhoni-Kohli-Rohit royalty amid IPL 2026 madness

If the league once belonged to MS Dhoni’s iconic 07, Virat Kohli’s 18 or Rohit Sharma’s 45, then Sooryavanshi’s 03 has now entered that rare royalty.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 08:42 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is indeed the new face of the IPL. And not just because of the records he has shattered or the bowling attacks he has demolished. It is the effect he has had on Indian cricket itself.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shares a light moment during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

If the league once belonged to MS Dhoni’s iconic 07, Virat Kohli’s 18 or Rohit Sharma’s 45, then Sooryavanshi’s 03 has now entered that rare royalty.

The mayhem the 15-year-old has unleashed in IPL 2026 with his outrageous run-scoring and six-hitting has sparked a craze never seen before inside the Rajasthan Royals camp.

According to a report in *The Indian Express*, the franchise has witnessed an unprecedented surge in requests for Sooryavanshi’s merchandise, unlike anything Rajasthan have experienced since the IPL began.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals’ underappreciated star: 508 runs from 15 matches, yet overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

“I got to know after the game,” he said at the post-match presentation after collecting the Player of the Match award.

“My focus was on hitting a six. I will score centuries in future, but the focus was on getting maximum runs for the team. I just work on my plans and, if there are shortcomings, I try to improve them.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / 'We have never seen such demand': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 03 enters Dhoni-Kohli-Rohit royalty amid IPL 2026 madness
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