'We have struggled with our batting this season, I personally accept that': Rohit explains MI's shortcomings in IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians (MI) cannot catch a break in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Out of five matches in the second half of the season, they have lost four and have hurt their chances of making the Playoffs. Following MI's latest defeat on Saturday, by four wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC), skipper Rohit Sharma elaborated on where his team is going wrong.

Put into bat, none of the Mumbai batters could get going apart from Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Quinton de Kock (19) and they could eventually post 129/8 in 20 overs. Once again, the middle-order and the lower-middle order failed and not a lot seems to be going right for the franchise.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said that his batters just haven't been able to build good enough partnerships and also accepted that his own batting hasn't been up to the mark.

"We always knew it was going to be a difficult venue. We watched a lot of games and we do understand that it isn't the easiest of the grounds to play and get those runs you want. We came prepared, we knew exactly what to expect from the conditions, we spoke of those as to how we need to go about when we bat. We didn't bat well, we didn't create those partnerships, we always knew that it wasn't a 170-180 wicket, we knew 140 is a par score here. We just couldn't get the partnerships going. If your batters are not going to put runs on the board, it's going to be difficult to win games consistently. We have struggled with our batting this season, I personally accept that.

“But I don't want to take anything away from the guys, we are preparing very well. We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing. We just look to play the game we are known to, something's missing in our game. We are not playing to our potential that we are known for, that is something that is missing in the UAE leg. Hopefully, in the next two games we can come out and play the way we are known for,” explained Sharma.

Despite the result, both DC and MI maintain their positions of 2nd and 6th in the points table. Delhi, however, are just one win away from securing a top-2 finish. On the other hand, Mumbai must win the remaining two games and win them convincingly as they risk missing out on a playoffs berth due to a poorer net run rate.