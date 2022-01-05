'We have to enjoy it brothers, enjoy it': Watch Bangladesh team's wild dressing-room celebrations after historic win

Bangladesh did what not many teams have been able to do lately, beat New Zealand in New Zealand in a Test match. Without their superstar all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan, Bangladesh etched a historic moment in their cricketing history when they beat the reigning Test champions by eight wickets in Mount Maunganui to register their first win in the country across all three formats.

Needless to say, celebrations were in order and the high spirits of all cricketers was visible in the team’s post-match gathering inside the dressing room. Bangladesh Cricket’s Twitter handle uploaded a video of the entire unit breaking into wild celebrations with experienced wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim leading from the front.

"Bangladesh Team dressing room celebrations following the historic win at Mount Maunganui," the handle @BCBtigers tweeted with the below video.

Winning captain Mominul Haque, as expected, was over the moon with the result and acknowledged the contributions of each and every individual in the team. Half century from Shanto, Liton Das and skipper Mominul himself gave Bangladesh a strong 130-run first-innings lead over New Zealand, after which Ebadot Hossain broke the Kiwi batting with a six-wicket-haul to swing the match in his team’s favour. Haque ensured everyone’s impact was mentioned in the post-match ceremony.

"It was teamwork. Everyone was keen to win the match and they put their hand up in all three departments. We won because of the bowlers, both in the first and second innings they were outstanding. They did all the hard work and bowled in the right areas. He (Ebadot) was unbelievable for us. We didn't play well in the last couple of Test matches and it was important to put our legacy to the next level. We have to forget about this win and look forward to the Christchurch Test," the Bangladesh captain said.

The second Test starts on January 9 in Christchurch.