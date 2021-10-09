'We haven't played our absolute best but…': AB de Villiers explains what RCB can do to get closer to winning IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for the IPL 2021 Playoffs without needing to indulge in a net run-rate scenario this time. Moreover, their final-ball win against table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final league game showed they are capable of beating any team. Despite the side showcasing numerous positives heading into the final stage of the tournament, AB de Villiers believes the best is yet to come.

With 9 wins in 14 matches, securing a total of 18 points, the 2016 finalists finished third. In their first playoffs match, they will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who scripted a terrific turnaround in the UAE leg of IPL 14 to beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians to the final Playoffs berth.

RCB's veteran batter AB de Villiers, while speaking to Star Sports, commented that the Bangalore outfit is inching closer to their best.

"I think we need to do what we are doing and maybe up it a notch. We have been speaking about peaking at the right time. We haven't played our absolute best, but we're getting close. If we can get that twitch in the finals, hopefully, there are good things to come," opined de Villiers.

The former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman hasn't been in the best of forms in the second half of the tournament. However, a couple of cameos towards the fag end of the round-robin stage indicate that he is getting closer to rediscovering his mojo.

“I'm feeling good, haven't had a lot of opportunities so far. I'm hitting the ball well. Had a bit of a slow start today. Thought they bowled well to me on a deck that wasn't easy to bat on, but I'm striking them well. I'm working hard at the nets and am ready to come for the next matches,” commented AB after the DC game.

RCB will be in action in the Eliminator on Monday, October 11. While the losing team will be knocked out of the competition, the winning side will locks horns with he loser of Qualifier one (between DC and CSK) for a place in the finals.

