‘We know about his ability to soak in pressure’: MSK Prasad’s solution for India’s batting woes ahead of ODI World Cup

The ODI World Cup is scheduled for October-November this year and hosts India will be aiming to put in a dominant display. The Rohit Sharma-led side haven't won any ICC trophy for a long time, having last won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Former BCCI chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad. (Getty)

One of the biggest issues for India in recent ICC tournaments has revolved around their batting order, with big names failing in crunch situations. Former India chief selector MSK Prasad feels that Suryakumar Yadav can be the answer to Rahul Dravid's problems. The MI star made his ODI debut in July 2021, after making his T20I debut earlier in the year. Since making his debut, he has played the most number of ODIs for India, 26, which is one more than Shubman Gill in the period.

Despite his impressive performance in T20Is, he has failed to have an impact in ODIs. Despite his form, he will be crucial due to his shot selection and impressive range in coverage of the field. Speaking to India Today, Prasad said, "I am 100 percent sure that Suryakumar will go to the World Cup. If someone can be a No. 1 player in the T20 format, it means he has special talent which we have seen in the T20Is that he has played for the country and in the IPL. We know about his ability to soak in pressure."

In 26 ODIs, Suryakumar has registered 511 runs in 26 matches at an average of 24.33 and 101.39 strike rate. He also has a high score of 64, and has slammed two fifties in the format too. Prasad also feels that Suryakumar will need some clarity on his role in the ODI unit, ahead of the World Cup. "I personally feel that he has still not got hold of his role in the team. If he gets hold of his role and plays accordingly, I am sure he will be one of the biggest match-winners and the best finisher for India in the World Cup. He has got the ability and we need to back him", he said.

"What Rohit and Dravid have now done is fantastic, probably they have given him role clarity. That will definitely help him because that (the finisher's role) is the situation he enjoys the most. I am sure that would be a huge relief to Suryakumar and he can also start planning accordingly," he further added.

