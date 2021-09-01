‘We might see Ravichandran Ashwin and one fast bowler short’: Ashish Nehra suggests change in India’s XI for 4th Test

Former cricketer Ashish Nehra has opined that Team India would include off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for the fourth Test at Oval, which begins on Thursday in London. He further added that the visitors may take the field with one pacer short in the next game, given the history of the Oval.

Ashwin hasn’t played a game yet in the ongoing 5-match Test series. A lot has been spoken about him being benched for the last three games and ahead of the next encounter, experts believe that the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu off-spinner is a must for the hosts, especially after losing the Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs.

Speaking in a media interaction, Nehra said, “Yeah, the fourth Test match is at the Oval, so I am hoping the way Oval pitch is and the way conditions have been in so many years – everybody knows Oval’s history – we might see Ravichandran Ashwin and one fast bowler short. Either it’s Ishant or either it’s Siraj – only time will tell.”

“I am not a big believer that you judge people like Ishant Sharma who has played 100 Test matches on one-one game performances. Yes, we have four-five-six good Test bowlers and there is a competition there, but you don’t want to see a new bowler every Test match,” he added.

After bowling brilliantly at Lord’s, Ishant looked a bit rusty in the third Test and returned wicketless. Nehra, however, highlighted that India didn’t lose the previous game just because of the right-arm quick. He added it would be unfair to a 104-Test-old if he’s axed based on a single performance.

“Yes, he was not in rhythm, but we lost that Test match so we are discussing that more. We have not lost the Test match just because of Ishant Sharma. Here is a guy who has played 100 Test matches, he’s picked up 5 wickets at Lord’s, so it will be too harsh on Ishant Sharma if he’s [dropped] based on just one Test match,” Ashish Nehra added.