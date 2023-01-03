‘We need a friend while training, so I requested PCB…’: Shahid Afridi on how Shaheen's injury is being taken care of

Months after remaining in the sideline due to a knee injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi finally showed signs of returning to action soon on Monday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a few snaps of Shaheen training ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi, also releasing an official statement in this regard.

“Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will resume his rehabilitation under the national men’s team’s medical staff in Karachi from today. While providing Shaheen top-notch care, this move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action,” it read.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who is currently serving as the interim chief selector, also gave fans an update on Shaheen's recovery and expects the pacer to be back for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Giving a detailed explanation on how PCB is handling Shaheen's case, Afridi during an interaction with Samaa TV said: “He has started bowling, the rehab is still on. He is in Karachi because the team is here too. Everyday they have session for hours and he finally bowled today (Monday). I think tomorrow the plan is to bat. Both rest and training are being taken care of.”

Apart from Shaheen, Pakistan are also dealing with another injury blow in the form of Haris Rauf, who is also in Karachi with the former. Afridi mentioned it was his idea to get the two pacers together, which the selector believes creates a positive environment while training. “I personally requested PCB to get Haris Rauf also in Karachi because the friendship should remain intact. We need a friend while training so that the atmosphere is positive,” he added.

Meanwhile, the problem with Shaheen's knee started before the Asia Cup 2022, where Pakistan finished as the runners-up. Although he traveled with the team to UAE, Shaheen was seen walking with the help of a crutch and was not part of the squad.

Shaheen returned to action during the warm-up fixtures ahead of the T20 World Cup, where again Pakistan finished as the runners-up. He was part of Pakistan's plans during the showpiece event in Australia, however, the bowler once again hurt his already injured knee while fielding in the finals and has since missed the the entire home season.

