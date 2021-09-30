'We need to improve, back to drawing board': Kane Williamson after SRH get knocked out of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson believes his side needs to go back to the drawing board and improve after SRH became the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2021. SRH lost the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday by 6 wickets, which sealed their fate.

After being asked to bat first by CSK captain MS Dhoni, SRH posted a total of 134/7 in 20 overs. CSK chased down the total in the final over with MS Dhoni smashing a six off Siddarth Kaul to complete the chase.

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK - Highlights

Speaking after the match at the post-match presentation ceremony, Williamson said that his side did not get enough runs on the board.

“Not quite enough runs. It wasn't an easy surface and although we didn't get enough we showed a fighting spirit in the last quarter with the ball. We need 10-15 extra runs with the bat though and we need to make those small changes," Williamson said on Star Sports.

"After the powerplay we were 40-something and although you feel like you want more, it was a good start on that surface. You want to score a few more runs though, but we saw some nice contributions from the lower order. We need to improve. This team is at the top of the table.

"If you make better decisions with the bat, the final score could have been a little more. CSK played really well. It looked challenging and variable. We are back to the drawing board.

“Although every match is about the W or the L against your name, you do look at the growth of the team. This season has been a bit disjointed given that it was played in two halves, but we'll look to grow and build some momentum,” he signed off.

