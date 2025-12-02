‘We never asked Dhoni to play domestic cricket’: Ex-BCCI selector warns Agarkar; ‘Don’t mess with Kohli, Rohit’s minds’

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has urged the current team management to stop unsettling Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, especially amid reports that the selectors want them to play domestic cricket to reaffirm their commitment. The two slatwarts exclusively play the ODI format after retiring from Tests and T20Is. Kohli, meanwhile, continues to set the bar with his elite fitness standards, while Rohit has hit top shape after dropping over 10 kilos in recent months — a clear sign that he’s willing to put in whatever it takes to be ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue their imperious forms in ODIs.(PTI)

Before the series opener against South Africa, reports suggested that the selectors had asked the senior players to turn up for domestic cricket. But Kohli answered the chatter with a sublime century, while Rohit backed it up with a blazing fifty in Ranchi, putting an end to the talk around their commitment. Kohli even hinted afterwards that for him, playing cricket for preparation is not the process which works for him, as he said, "I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life. It's got nothing to do with cricket anymore."

Prasad weighed in on the growing debate around senior players being asked to play domestic cricket, urging the management to avoid unnecessary pressure and mixed messaging. Emphasising the need for clarity, he cited how similar matters were handled with MS Dhoni before delivering a firm reminder about consistent communication and accountability.

"One should be careful that the issue is not brought up all the time. We never had a word with Dhoni about playing domestic cricket. He played whenever he felt it was necessary. There should be clear communication up front. Or else, stick to the perform-or-perish policy. There should not be any scope for ambiguity," Prasad told Times of India.

“Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are performing, not the younger lot”

Prasad urged the management to handle senior players like Kohli and Rohit with care, warning against unsettling those who consistently perform. He added that domestic games should fit naturally into their schedules, noting that their presence can inspire young cricketers in state teams.

"First thing that needs to be ensured is that you shouldn't be messing with the minds of such big players. They are the ones who are performing, not the younger lot. It will be ideal if they play domestic cricket when they are not on national duty, because that will also inspire the young players in the state teams," he added.