'We no longer trust': Australia legend accuses India for ‘denying quality preparation’ before Border-Gavaskar Trophy

As we inch close to the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to start from February 9, shots have already being fired from the touring party. Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy was the latest member to take potshot at India, as he justified Australia's choice of not playing a single tour match in the sub-continent ahead of the blockbuster series.

His comments came after Usman Khawaja's sensational comment, where he claimed that it was pointless to play a warm-up match as the wickets differ completely when the action shifts to the main fixture.

"Have you ever been pre-tour with us (Australia)? They can be spinning wickets when we play but we go to the practice matches and they are green Gabba-like wickets out there (in India), so what's the point," Khawaja had said during a press conference earlier this month.

Healy agreed with Khawaja's statement and during an interaction on SEN Radio, the former wicketkeeper noted: "We've gathered our spinners in Sydney for strategic talks (on replica India surfaces)… we no longer trust that the requested facilities will be provided for a nation."

"We've been part of this shenanigan too by the way… when we're over (in England) we spend our time whinging about weakened County teams that England put up as our opposition before the series."

Commenting further on the subject, Healy said that he is not very fond of two different sets of wickets being prepared for tour and actual matches. "Our focus in cricket has shifted from creating opportunities and experiences for our best up and coming cricketers… now we deny touring teams quality preparation before very highly anticipated series and I don't like it.

"It's disappointing to watch such dismantling of trust between cricket's nations and it needs to stop," added Healy.

Australia have not won a single Test series in India since 2004-05 and will hope for a change in fortune this time around. "Touring teams seem to all struggle these days and here we go again, we're going to India without a whole lot of Indian practice under our belts, let alone England later in the year where we haven't won since 2001,” Healy added.

Healy, however, suggested that a practice match midway during the series is a nice idea to give their seven reserve players some match practice.

"In India they're (Australia) hoping everything will click and the squad freshens up with net practice… our coaching staff are content with this and I'll trust them for now. I would, however, like to see a tour match between the second and third Test in India… I'd love to see a three-day game so that our seven reserves (in the 18-man squad) we've got over there can have a good hit out," Healy added.

