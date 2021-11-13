Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘We saw it in the IPL final’: Aaron Finch not worried about toss in T20 World Cup final against New Zealand
‘We saw it in the IPL final’: Aaron Finch not worried about toss in T20 World Cup final against New Zealand

The Australian captain referred to the final of this year's IPL, where MS Dhoni's CSK registered a 27-run win despite losing the toss and batting first.
File Photo of Aaron Finch.(ANI)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 04:21 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday reckoned that toss would not be a big factor in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Absolutely it can be overcome. At some point, to win this tournament you're going to have to win batting first. I was actually hoping to lose the toss against Pakistan because I would have loved to put a score on the board in that semi-final. It was one of those ones where you're probably never going to bat first but you don't mind if you have to. It's the same going into the final," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Finch as saying.

"We saw it in the IPL final. Chennai were able to put a big score on the board and really squeeze there. It comes down to the day. If you can put a total on the board and make the opposition take risks early in their innings, then that's what it's all about," he added.

Finch also said that every team throughout the world wants to chase in the shortest format, but he also talked about the importance of putting big scores on the board.

"I reckon around the world a lot of teams love chasing in T20 cricket. It does come with its risks, though. If an opposition puts up a big total on the board, it can be difficult to chase it down, regardless of where you're playing. It's a Catch 22, but the trend of the tournament has been chasing," said Finch.

"Anytime you play New Zealand you know how much of a contest it's going to be. They're so disciplined in all three facets of the game. Their fielding is outstanding and they're a team you have to be on for all 40 overs if you're going to get over the line. They seem to just hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down. They fight and scrap in every situation," he added.

