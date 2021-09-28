Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / 'We should have got about 170': KL Rahul after six-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians
'We should have got about 170': KL Rahul after six-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the match on Star Sports, Rahul said that his team should have got a score of somewhere around 170.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:29 PM IST
KL Rahul of Punjab Kings.(PTI)

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul admitted that his side did not get enough runs on the board in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday after PBKS lost the encounter by six wickets. After being asked to bat first, PBKS posted 135/6 in 20 overs, and MI chased down the target in 19 over.

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS - Highlights

"It was a great fight, but 135 was not enough on this pitch. We should have got about 170," Rahul said.

The right-handed batsman further said that he is happy to see the fight from his team in the past two games - and added that it will increase his team's confidence.

"The boys showed a lot of fight with the ball, we have done that two games in a row. The next three games will be interesting for us as the table looks interesting. It is what it is, we haven't been able to handle the pressure," Rahul said.

"We'll learn more if we play more together as a team. We need to be positive. We have three games, so we need to take one game at a time. We need to go out there and enjoy ourselves. All our games in the UAE have gone down to the wire, hopefully we can build on that," he signed off.

