'We should have kept tight': Umesh Yadav admits India bowling unit 'made a mistake' on Day 2 at The Oval

England lower-middle order gathered much-needed runs for their side on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India at The Oval in London on Friday. While batsman Ollie Pope scored 81 runs, Chris Woakes score a half century to help the hosts to a total of 290, taking a lead of 99 runs over India.

India were able to bowl out the hosts, but the wickets did not came as quickly as captain Virat Kohli would have liked. India fast bowler Umesh Yadav, at the end of day's play, spoke to reporters at the virtual press conference and admitted that the bowling unit made a mistake.

“The way we started our bowling, within 40 minutes, we took two wickets, after that we can say it was a drift down, as we conceded 40-45 runs in seven or eight overs, then the batsmen got the rhythm back and came in flow, they also came to know what is to be done," he said.

"You are trying everything, but there is no support from the wicket and then after that after bowlers concede fours, batsmen are on the upper hand and they want to be dominate.

“I feel we made a mistake, the way we took wickets, we should have kept tight, but I feel a bit more runs were conceded in the middle phase, which shouldn’t have been the case," he further added.

India batsman did well to keep the mometum in India's corner at the stumps on Day 2 as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma took the total to 43/0 by the end of play on Friday.

