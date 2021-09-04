'He's not the type that is going to get wickets like Bumrah and Yadav': Holding on India pacer's performance at Oval

India were forced to make two changes to their fast-bowling unit for the fourth Test against England at the Oval. With niggles to Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, as captain Virat Kohli had pointed out, India included Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav in the XI, and while Umesh impressed with 3/76 in the first innings, including the wicket of the dangerous Joe Root, Shardul, after impressing with the bat, could not create the same impact with the ball, finishing with 1/54.

However, the one wicket which he picked up was highly crucial for India – that of Ollie Pope, who was motoring towards a century before dragging one onto his stumps. Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding was impressed with Umesh's show, but a tad disappointed with Shardul as he feels India missed having a third impact bowler in the innings, which in turn, allowed England to attain a 99-run first-innings lead.

"Yadav surprised me a little bit because I didn't expect him to be a little bit more effective than Bumrah and I think he did. Bumrah bowled some fantastic deliveries and both of them showed pretty good control," Holding said on Sky Sports.

"What disappointed me after the first hour was the fact that they didn't have anyone to continue the pressure – Thakur came in and bowled but he's not the type that is going to get wickets like Bumrah and Yadav. There just wasn't anything there and he's just not going to be very effective under these conditions."

Umesh emerged as India's best bowler of the day, picking up three wickets as India bowled England out for 290. However, the 99-run lead was cut short to 56, after India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted extremely well to take the team's score to 43/0 at stumps on Day 2 at The Oval.

