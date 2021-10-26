'We told India that you're up against one of the most formidable nations': Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said the Babar Azam-led side ‘broke India's myth' by defeating them for the first time in a World Cup match in any format. Pakistan got off to a dream start in T20 World Cup 2021 by beating the formidable Indian side comprehensively by 10 wickets in their tournament opener in Dubai on Sunday. This was Pakistan's first victory against India in a World Cup match after suffering 12 straight losses across formats.

Akhtar, who himself had tasted defeat thrice in World Cup matches against India - in 1999, 2003 and 2011 (he was not a part of the XI) - said Pakistan's resounding win sent out a message that they are ‘one of the most formidable’ teams in the world right now.

“We have finally beaten India in a World Cup. We broke India's myth. We have beaten them comprehensively and told India that you are up against one of the most formidable nations on this planet, not just a cricket team,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar was mighty impressed with left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who created the base for Pakistan's biggest win in T20Is - they had never won a T20I by 10 wickets - by picking up India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first 2 overs.

“Well done Shaheen Shah Afridi. You did it brilliantly, Cheetah. Two deliveries from him and India looked clueless. It was an absolutely wonderful spell by him,” Akhtar added.

Afridi, who later on picked the wicket of Virat Kohli (57) and leg-spinner Shadab Khan were pick of the bowlers in a complete bowling performance by Pakistan that did not allow to post a big total. They were restricted to 151 after being asked to bat first.

In reply, captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan stitched an unbroken 152-run opening partnership to give Pakistan a winning start in this World Cup.

"You saw, you couldn't even take a single wicket. What should I say now (having a cheeky smile). Pakistan is the kind of team that can belt any team so it's not fair to challenge this side," Akhtar said.