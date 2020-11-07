We’ve laid foundations for a strong challenge in IPL 2021: AB de Villiers

cricket

The RCB campaign which promised so much has ended, to quote the poet T.S. Eliot, ‘not with a bang but a whimper’.

With seven wins from our first 10 league matches in the 2020 IPL, we seemed ready to mount a serious challenge and perhaps even to win our first ever IPL title.

Since that moment, when we beat KKR by eight wickets on October 21, we have played five matches within the space of 16 days, lost the toss five times, been put into bat first five times, failed to score enough runs five times... and lost five times.

A lingering sense of profound disappointment is unavoidable.

The eliminator against SRH in Abu Dhabi on Friday was a tough and generally even game of cricket, which hinged on a couple of decisive moments.

We had felt 140 would be a reasonable score on a slow wicket, but reached only 131. Our spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Adam Zampa, led our fight back and, at one stage in a tense run chase, we put SRH under real pressure.

The match might have gone either way, but the calmness and skill of two experienced international captains, Kane Williamson and Jason Holder, took SRH over the line... so they deservedly continued their spectacular charge, while we dispersed and head home.

Criticism has followed defeat, as night follows day; that’s the reality of elite sport. Our batting in the middle overs and our bowling at the death has attracted comment.

However, we did reach the play-offs for the first time since 2016 and we did take significant steps forward as a squad. Our preparation, under coach Simon Katich, was excellent, and we got along extremely well as a group of people operating in a bubble.

There are clearly specific areas where we need to improve, and we will do so, but I believe we have laid solid foundations for a strong challenge in the 2021 IPL.

All going well, that tournament will start in just over four months, and I can’t wait for us to get back together and pick up where we left off on October 21.

Lastly, on a personal note, it has been a privilege for me to be involved in this special IPL, this unique tournament which has brought pleasure to so many hundreds of millions of people in India and around the world.

These are difficult times for us all, and terribly sad times for many. Stay safe. Thank you.