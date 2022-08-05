'We were going out for food. And Razzaq drove so fast we got lost in Bridgetown': Afridi recalls hilarious 2010 incident

The Pakistan cricket team has seen a number of superstars turning up for the side in the past few years. But not many have had an impact on the country's fans as much as their former captain Shahid Afridi. Nicknamed ‘Lala’, Afridi, known for his robust batting style and impressive spin bowling, represented Pakistan in 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is, and is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders for the side, especially in the white-ball formats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afridi also captained Pakistan in multiple stints during his international career, and on Friday, he recalled an incident from 2010 alongside the country's senior journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti. The duo narrated a story about their adventure in the West Indies, where they got lost in Bridgetown, a city in Barbados.

Also read: 'It's T20 cricket, he's a man who can ask so many questions': Sridhar wants BCCI to take 'legendary' India star to WC

“We were in Barbados in 2010. We were going out to have food. Shahid, our PCB director Sami, Fawad Alam and I were in one car. Sami was driving the car. Abdul Razzaq was driving the other car, and we had to follow hi. And Razzaq drove his car so fast that we got lost in Bridgetown. So, we had to come back to hotel. And then, what Afridi did to Razzaq...” Bhatti recalled as he began to laugh, gesturing Afridi to narrate further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I really took undue advantage of him after that. Yeah! We were hungry! And he drove his car like a Ferrari!” Afridi said, before passing a chuckle.

Abdul Razzaq was an integral member of the Pakistan squad for many years, and represented the side in 46 Tests, 265 ODIs, and 32 T20Is in a 17-year-long career.

Afridi, meanwhile, retired from international cricket in 2016, calling time on a 20-year stint with Pakistan during which he famously lifted the 2009 T20 World Cup, and was named the man of the match in the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON