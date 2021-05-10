‘We were locked in one room for nearly 5-6 days’: Mustafizur speaks about ‘very tiring’ bio-bubbles

Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman has spoken about how difficult it is for a cricketer to be in a bio-bubble. He opined that living in isolation is ‘very tiring’ and it’s getting worse day by day. The left-arm pacer is currently serving a quarantine after returning to Bangladesh following the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 last week.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, the Rajasthan Royals pacer regretted being confined to a single room for days. He said that it’s not an easy task for the cricketers whether it’s the IPL or any other international match.

“It is very tiring (living continuously in the bio-bubble) and it is getting difficult day-by-day. Hotel room and venue... how long can you enjoy the same routine? It is all the same (COVID-19 protocols), whether it is international cricket or IPL and it is difficult for everyone,” Mustafizur told Cricbuzz.

The left-arm pacer also recalled the scenario when the players of other teams returned with positive reports before the IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended.

“But there is nothing I can do. I was in a bio-secure bubble in India and I'm now doing quarantine here. We have not travelled like other passengers. After a member of one team was found positive, we were locked in one room for nearly five to six days. We later came in the plane that was rented for us.” he added.

Following the suspension of the league, Mustafizur, along with Shakib Al Hasan, returned to Bangladesh last week via a private jet arranged by the franchises. The left-arm quick will head into another bio-secure bubble as he gears up for a bilateral series against Sri Lanka. The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is slated to begin on May 23 and all the three ODIs will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.