'We were praying for no more game...': Fakhar Zaman's honest admission after match-winning century vs NZ

Pakistan secured a 21-run victory over New Zealand via DLS method in a rain-affected World Cup match on Saturday, maintaining their hopes of reaching the semifinals. Opener Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 126, supported by skipper Babar Azam's 66 not out, led their run chase, which was interrupted by intermittent rain. New Zealand had posted a mammoth 401/6 in their 50 overs, following impressive knocks from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (95). However, following a rain delay, Pakistan received a revised target of 342 runs in 41 overs. Rain returned in the 26th over with Pakistan comfortably at 200/1, and no further play was possible. With Pakistan surpassing the DLS par score by 21 runs, they earned two valuable points.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates his half-century during the match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (ANI)

Zaman’s power-hitting kept his side in the hunt in a steep run chase before rain took the players off the field; he bludgeoned a 63-ball century and smashed 11 sixes against pace and spin, forging a 194-run stand with Babar Azam before rain returned for a second time in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Pakistan had a poor start to the run-chase as the side lost its opening in only the second over, with Abdullah Shafique departing on only 4. Despite the early blow, Fakhar continued on his offensive approach, racing to his half-century in just 39 balls. He took on Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi among the New Zealand bowlers, and despite struggling against Glenn Phillips, he eventually forced Williamson to take the spinner away from the attack after smashing him for a six and two fours in his fifth over.

After the rain delay, Pakistan were comfortably ahead of New Zealand (by 21 runs on DLS), and Zaman, who was named the player of the match, cheekily revealed that the team was praying there was no more play.

“We were praying that we don't want any more game to happen (while waiting anxiously in the dressing room during the rain break) because it was already 9 and half hours and we knew that DLS would come into the equation. We wanted to play with that aggressive mindset and we will play aggressively in the next game also,” Zaman said in the post-match presentation.

Zaman also called the knock against New Zealand as his best in ODIs. Interestingly, he has a double century in ODIs as well.

“We were chasing 400 and that was our plan, just to see off the first 4 overs and thankfully it was my day. To be honest, I was lucky a few times but really enjoyed this innings. We know every game is a do or die for us and we have decided to play aggressively and we are playing with that mind so everybody is just trying to score runs. This is one of the best (knocks in ODI cricket) but I will always rank my 193 in South Africa highly, but I really enjoyed this game and New Zealand are a great side, so definitely one of the best,” said Zaman.

