'We were too casual because we scored 213': Prithvi Shaw's reality check to David Warner on DC's woeful fielding

The already-eliminated Delhi Capitals spoiled the party for Punjab Kings, nearly knocking them out of the IPL 2023 Playoffs contention with a nervy win in Dharamsala on Wednesday. After scoring 213, Delhi were in total control until the 15th over, by when PBKS had reached 128/5. With 86 needed to win off five overs, DC fancied their chances before Liam Livingstone cut loose. The big-hitting England batter belted a flurry of fours and sixes to bring the equation down to 33 off the final over. Livingstone, for all his heroics and despite a no-ball slip up by Ishant Sharma, came up a bit short and couldn't close the game for his team.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi Capitals a rollicking start. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But if DC let the game slip away from them, a lot of it had to do with their poor fielding. Two extremely easy chances were dropped – first by Anrich Nortje and then Yash Dhull – both off the bowling of Kuldeep as head coach Ricky Ponting couldn't believe his eyes. Despite, the ground fielding wasn't the best either with some lacklustre efforts on the fielding almost undoing the exceptional work of DC's batters after Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw had pummelled half-centuries.

Nonetheless, the win doesn't make a difference to DC but in the end, it's always a much-needed boost to get a win under the belt. Having said that, after the match, Shaw brought to captain David Warner's notice the glaring issues of DC's fielding standards. When Warner admitted that the 'fielding wasn't great', Shaw chipped in with his two cents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Like you said, it was tough for the fast bowlers out there. But I think our spinners did a really good job on this kind of wicket. Dropped catches - I think it happens in the game but maybe we were a little casual in between because we scored 213. But a win is a win. Obviously, a little bit late but we will enjoy it today. Everyone putting their hands up and not giving anything away. Everyone is smiling" the DC opener said in a video uploaded by IPL.

Last night's fixture also marked redemption for Shaw, who has been struggling with form. With 101 runs from 7 matches, IPL 2023 hasn't exactly been the most memorable for Shaw by any stretch of the imagination. He was even dropped from the Playing XI for six matches, but after working his way through in the nets and getting his head back into the game, the youngster blasted 54 off 38 balls to finally get some momentum going.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think the mindset was quite simple. After getting out in 3-4 games and then getting dropped and coming back. Definitely, I was under pressure, I won't lie but the work that I have put in in the practice sessions, not missing anything and trying to work extra for it. Those were the little things that got me going tonight," added Shaw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON